Organto Foods (CVE:OGO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.11

Shares of Organto Foods Inc. (CVE:OGO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 396500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.90, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of C$31.03 million and a P/E ratio of -4.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.14 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.18.

Organto Foods (CVE:OGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$5.08 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Organto Foods Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Organto Foods Inc engages in the sourcing, processing, packaging, distribution, and marketing of organic and specialty food products. Its products include vegetable and fruit products comprising asparagus, avocado, blueberries, ginger, mango, green beans, sugar snaps, snow peas, and other products. The company operates in the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Spain, Russia, Sweden, Norway, and Denmark.

