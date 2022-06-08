Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Receives $40.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Organon & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Organon & Co. from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

NYSE OGN traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.81. 1,105,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,987,234. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.67. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $39.47. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.34. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 103.33% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OGN. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

