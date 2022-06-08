Orchard Funding Group plc Declares Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:ORCH)

Orchard Funding Group plc (LON:ORCH – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Orchard Funding Group stock opened at GBX 64.98 ($0.81) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 52.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 53.17. Orchard Funding Group has a 12 month low of GBX 47.60 ($0.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 65.90 ($0.83). The company has a market cap of £13.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27.

Get Orchard Funding Group alerts:

About Orchard Funding Group (Get Rating)

Orchard Funding Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance premium finance, professional fee funding, and finance services in the United Kingdom. It offers credit to businesses and consumers to spread the cost of their insurance premiums; and professional customized fee funding solutions to accounting firms, professionals, and small businesses to spread the costs of their professional fees.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Orchard Funding Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchard Funding Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.