Orchard Funding Group plc Declares Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:ORCH)

Orchard Funding Group plc (LON:ORCH – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Orchard Funding Group stock opened at GBX 64.98 ($0.81) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 52.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 53.17. Orchard Funding Group has a 12 month low of GBX 47.60 ($0.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 65.90 ($0.83). The company has a market cap of £13.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27.
About Orchard Funding Group
