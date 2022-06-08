OptionRoom (ROOM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $268,421.52

OptionRoom (ROOM) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. During the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. OptionRoom has a market cap of $268,421.52 and approximately $90,317.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OptionRoom coin can now be bought for $0.0215 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OptionRoom alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 39.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.06 or 0.00230991 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003295 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.97 or 0.00428547 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00029839 BTC.

OptionRoom Profile

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

OptionRoom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OptionRoom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OptionRoom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OptionRoom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OptionRoom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.