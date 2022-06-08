Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Option Care Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. Option Care Health posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Option Care Health will report full year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.34. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Option Care Health.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $915.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.45 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on OPCH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Option Care Health from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet cut Option Care Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on Option Care Health from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

NASDAQ:OPCH traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $30.02. 1,187,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,966. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.27. Option Care Health has a 12 month low of $19.69 and a 12 month high of $31.08.

In related news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $163,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 81,511 shares in the company, valued at $2,215,468.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R Carter Pate sold 1,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $58,728.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,269,917.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,923 shares of company stock valued at $394,668. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPCH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,586,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,721,000 after purchasing an additional 726,527 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 0.3% in the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 6,043,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,615,000 after purchasing an additional 15,710 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,539,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,657,000 after purchasing an additional 133,504 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 45.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,449,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,002 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,743,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

