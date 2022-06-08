Oppenheimer Weighs in on Digital Turbine, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:APPS)

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Digital Turbine in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now forecasts that the software maker will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.40. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Digital Turbine’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.09 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.96 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.94 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on APPS. Macquarie reduced their price objective on Digital Turbine from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Digital Turbine from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS opened at $20.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 60.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.37. Digital Turbine has a 1 year low of $19.21 and a 1 year high of $93.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $184.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APPS. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 675.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.66 per share, for a total transaction of $474,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

