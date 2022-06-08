OMNIQ Corp. (OTCMKTS:OMQS) Shares Sold by Kepos Capital LP

Kepos Capital LP trimmed its position in shares of OMNIQ Corp. (OTCMKTS:OMQS – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,257 shares during the quarter. Kepos Capital LP owned 3.35% of OMNIQ worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

OMQS opened at $5.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.27, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.54. OMNIQ Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.35 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.29 and a 200-day moving average of $6.38.

OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.09). OMNIQ had a negative return on equity of 1,824.74% and a negative net margin of 14.78%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OMNIQ Corp. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OMNIQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th.

OMNIQ Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based solutions in the United States. The company offers computer and machine vision image processing solutions using AI technology to deliver data collection, and real time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic and parking management, and access control applications.

