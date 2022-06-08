Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $26.52 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) to announce sales of $26.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Olink Holding AB (publ)’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $26.39 million and the highest is $26.65 million. Olink Holding AB (publ) posted sales of $17.69 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Olink Holding AB (publ) will report full-year sales of $142.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $141.60 million to $142.52 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $204.61 million, with estimates ranging from $202.76 million to $206.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Olink Holding AB (publ).

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 34.81%. The firm had revenue of $22.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OLK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Olink Holding AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLK traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.21. The company had a trading volume of 179,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,405. Olink Holding AB has a twelve month low of $9.21 and a twelve month high of $38.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 5.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.39 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.21.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 10.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 534,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,970,000 after buying an additional 49,473 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 24.5% during the third quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 362,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,797,000 after buying an additional 71,468 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after buying an additional 44,514 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 7.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the fourth quarter worth $668,000. Institutional investors own 28.36% of the company’s stock.

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

