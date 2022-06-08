Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Old National Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Old National Bancorp reported earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.36. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Old National Bancorp.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $291.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.50 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on ONB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Stephens upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered Old National Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

ONB stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.79. 1,775,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,234,235. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $20.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

In other Old National Bancorp news, COO Mark G. Sander bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.31 per share, with a total value of $107,170.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 387,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,933,604.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brendon B. Falconer acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.24 per share, for a total transaction of $45,720.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 24,720 shares of company stock valued at $377,713 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Old National Bancorp by 774.8% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,304,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,309,000 after acquiring an additional 12,669,445 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Old National Bancorp by 59.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,663,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $485,881,000 after acquiring an additional 11,101,411 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Old National Bancorp by 37.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,378,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $546,744,000 after buying an additional 9,124,230 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Old National Bancorp by 71.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,070,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,996,000 after buying an additional 7,523,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Old National Bancorp by 54.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,423,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,638,000 after buying an additional 5,465,409 shares in the last quarter. 78.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Old National Bancorp (ONB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.