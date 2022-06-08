Oikos (OKS) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $36,625.00

Oikos (OKS) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 7th. In the last seven days, Oikos has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. One Oikos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Oikos has a market cap of $454,605.61 and approximately $36,625.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 91.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.97 or 0.00158587 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003236 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001982 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.21 or 0.00418438 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00029751 BTC.

About Oikos

Oikos’ genesis date was April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 217,293,197 coins and its circulating supply is 109,886,711 coins. The official website for Oikos is oikos.cash . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Oikos is medium.com/@oikoscash . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Oikos Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oikos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oikos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

