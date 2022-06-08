ODUWA Price Tops $0.38 on Major Exchanges (OWC)

ODUWA (OWC) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 8th. One ODUWA coin can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000958 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ODUWA has traded up 24.6% against the U.S. dollar. ODUWA has a total market capitalization of $1.57 million and approximately $9,687.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,187.92 or 1.00166304 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00029143 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003269 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00017121 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000058 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003320 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded 100.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ODUWA Coin Profile

OWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

