O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of exceed $0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.58.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of O-I Glass from a c- rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.30.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

OI traded up $0.59 on Wednesday, reaching $17.56. The stock had a trading volume of 34,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,567. O-I Glass has a 12-month low of $10.64 and a 12-month high of $19.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.10. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.44.

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 43.72%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that O-I Glass will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the first quarter valued at about $185,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in O-I Glass during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in O-I Glass during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in O-I Glass in the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass Company Profile (Get Rating)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.