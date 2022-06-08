NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Purchased by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,679 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $6,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 333.1% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,763,425 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $629,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,319 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $126,053,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $122,309,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,300,033 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $296,122,000 after acquiring an additional 341,518 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,686,000. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXPI opened at $181.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.18 and a 200-day moving average of $196.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.35. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $164.75 and a 12-month high of $239.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.26. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. On average, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 41.99%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.30.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

