NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stake Lessened by Steamboat Capital Partners LLC

Steamboat Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,009 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 13,694 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 2.3% of Steamboat Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ascension Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,048,000 after buying an additional 14,655 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,300 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 4,337 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 13,370 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 954,380 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $280,692,000 after acquiring an additional 25,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.77.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,916 shares of company stock valued at $32,223,979. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $187.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.33. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The firm has a market cap of $469.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.59.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

