NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $14.66

NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.66 and last traded at $14.66, with a volume of 666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.18.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NTDTY shares. Citigroup cut NTT DATA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut NTT DATA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

The company has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.17.

NTT DATA Corporation provides IT and business services worldwide. The company operates through Public & Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise & Solutions, North America, and EMEA & LATAM segments. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, data and intelligence, salesforce, and application development and management services, as well as maintenance support services.

