Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) Stock Price Down 10.2%

Shares of Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF – Get Rating) were down 10.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.95 and last traded at $28.95. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.23.

Several analysts recently commented on NENTF shares. DNB Markets upgraded Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) from SEK 625 to SEK 525 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.46 and a 200 day moving average of $41.93.

Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) operates as an entertainment provider and streaming company in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. It creates, produces, and distributes television shows, commercials, feature films, content, and events for broadcasters, distributors, and other organizations.

