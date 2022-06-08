Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The shipping company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 189.05% and a negative return on equity of 21.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS.
Shares of NAT traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.21. The stock had a trading volume of 63,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,069,466. The company has a market capitalization of $427.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.07. Nordic American Tankers has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $3.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.48 and its 200 day moving average is $2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This is a boost from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.63%.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NAT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Nordic American Tankers in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.19.
Nordic American Tankers Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 25 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nordic American Tankers (NAT)
- Asana posts a strong result, what you should consider before buying the stock?
- Lightning Strikes For Thor Industries
- Heavy Buying Points to Upside for These 3 Stocks
- 3 Intriguing Stocks With Sub-10 P/E Ratios
- Snap Inc: Revised Guidance & Steeping Losses
Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.