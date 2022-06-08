Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The shipping company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 189.05% and a negative return on equity of 21.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS.

Shares of NAT traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.21. The stock had a trading volume of 63,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,069,466. The company has a market capitalization of $427.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.07. Nordic American Tankers has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $3.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.48 and its 200 day moving average is $2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This is a boost from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.63%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NAT. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Nordic American Tankers by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,291 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 11,084 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Nordic American Tankers by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 510,212 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 14,048 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Nordic American Tankers by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 102,179 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 14,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its position in Nordic American Tankers by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 280,418 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 18,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NAT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Nordic American Tankers in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.19.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 25 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.