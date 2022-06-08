NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) Stock Price Down 2.1%

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF – Get Rating) fell 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $48.71 and last traded at $48.71. 197 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.75.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of NN Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.88 and its 200 day moving average is $51.56.

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers group and individual life insurance, and pension products; non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, and disability and accident insurance; employee benefits, and health insurance products; corporate-owned life insurance products; and single premium variable annuity individual life insurance products.

