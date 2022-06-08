NKN Price Up 4.7% This Week (NKN)

NKN (NKN) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. NKN has a total market capitalization of $71.34 million and $10.97 million worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NKN coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000338 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, NKN has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About NKN

NKN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins. The official website for NKN is nkn.org . NKN’s official Twitter account is @NKN_ORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NKN is /r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for NKN is medium.com/nknetwork

According to CryptoCompare, ” NKN (New Kind of Network) is a highly scalable, self-evolving and self-incentivized blockchain network infrastructure. It addresses the network decentralization and self-evolution by introducing Cellular Automata (CA) methodology for both dynamism and efficiency. NKN tokenizes network connectivity and data transmission capacity as a useful Proof of Work. NKN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the NKN ecosystem and works as the incentive given to participants that share their connectivity and bandwidth. “

Buying and Selling NKN

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NKN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NKN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NKN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

