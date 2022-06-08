Nimiq (NIM) Price Reaches $0.0014 on Exchanges

Nimiq (NIM) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 8th. One Nimiq coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nimiq has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar. Nimiq has a market cap of $13.17 million and approximately $222,913.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,326.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,795.51 or 0.05920583 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000264 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002377 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00017440 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.09 or 0.00204725 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.51 or 0.00588632 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $185.02 or 0.00610104 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00070331 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004283 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

NIM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 9,989,192,741 coins and its circulating supply is 9,422,192,741 coins. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

