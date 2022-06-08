NGK Insulators (OTCMKTS:NGKIF) Stock Price Up 3.3%

NGK Insulators, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGKIF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.77 and last traded at $14.77. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.31.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.50.

NGK Insulators, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells electric power related equipment in Japan and internationally. It operates through Energy Infrastructure Business, Ceramic Products Business, Electronics Business, and Process Technology Business segments. The company offers insulators, NAS, and zinc rechargeable batteries; HONEYCERAM, a ceramic substrate for automotive catalytic converters; energy-efficient products, including diesel particulate filters and gasoline particulate filters; and NOx sensors, which measures nitrogen oxide concentration in automobile exhaust.

