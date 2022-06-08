NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.14. NextGen Healthcare reported earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will report full year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.09. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow NextGen Healthcare.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 0.27%. The company had revenue of $151.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NextGen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Guggenheim raised NextGen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextGen Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.17.

NextGen Healthcare stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.59. 381,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,617. NextGen Healthcare has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $21.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 619.87 and a beta of 1.18.

In related news, CAO David Ahmadzai sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $122,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $74,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,588,507.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,426 shares of company stock valued at $1,684,005 over the last ninety days. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in NextGen Healthcare by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in NextGen Healthcare by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in NextGen Healthcare by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 22,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in NextGen Healthcare by 8.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 2.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 50,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. 71.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

