Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at 3.56, but opened at 3.80. Nextdoor shares last traded at 3.87, with a volume of 17,129 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director David L. Sze acquired 2,050,000 shares of Nextdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of 3.13 per share, with a total value of 6,416,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,845,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 5,774,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David L. Sze acquired 2,175,518 shares of Nextdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 3.35 per share, for a total transaction of 7,287,985.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,802,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 12,739,936.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 41.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KIND has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Nextdoor in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Nextdoor from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nextdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Nextdoor in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Nextdoor from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nextdoor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 7.88.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 4.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 6.16.

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported -0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -0.14 by 0.05. The firm had revenue of 51.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 48.40 million. Analysts forecast that Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Nextdoor by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 277,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 19,494 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nextdoor by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 50,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 25,816 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Nextdoor by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,945,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Nextdoor by 261.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Nextdoor by 3,955.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 284,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 277,631 shares during the period.

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections.

