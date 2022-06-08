NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI) Director Purchases $53,500.00 in Stock

NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI – Get Rating) Director Grant Verstandig acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.14 per share, with a total value of $53,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,078,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,308,244.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Grant Verstandig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 2nd, Grant Verstandig acquired 47,900 shares of NexImmune stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.23 per share, with a total value of $106,817.00.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Grant Verstandig acquired 45,024 shares of NexImmune stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.11 per share, with a total value of $95,000.64.

On Monday, March 28th, Grant Verstandig bought 18,983 shares of NexImmune stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.76 per share, for a total transaction of $71,376.08.

On Thursday, March 24th, Grant Verstandig bought 39,995 shares of NexImmune stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.35 per share, for a total transaction of $133,983.25.

NASDAQ:NEXI traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.23. The stock had a trading volume of 281,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,631. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.96. NexImmune, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $18.78.

NexImmune ( NASDAQ:NEXI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts expect that NexImmune, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in NexImmune by 259.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in NexImmune by 935.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in NexImmune in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in NexImmune by 266.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 5,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in NexImmune by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NEXI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexImmune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of NexImmune in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NexImmune in a report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NexImmune from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of NexImmune from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.75.

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

