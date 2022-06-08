Nevada Copper (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) Stock Price Down 18.3%

Shares of Nevada Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEVDF – Get Rating) dropped 18.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.32. Approximately 828,943 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 539% from the average daily volume of 129,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

Separately, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Nevada Copper from C$0.85 to C$0.80 in a report on Monday, April 4th.

Get Nevada Copper alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.50.

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, iron magnetite, gold, and silver ores. Its holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, the United States. Nevada Copper Corp. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nevada Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevada Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.