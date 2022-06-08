Neutrino USD 24-Hour Volume Hits $5.90 Million (USDN)

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 7th. Over the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Neutrino USD has a market capitalization of $821.08 million and $5.90 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutrino USD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00003186 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 81.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.97 or 0.00147959 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003217 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002005 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $132.16 or 0.00425359 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00029765 BTC.

Neutrino USD Coin Profile

Neutrino USD’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 829,509,276 coins and its circulating supply is 829,508,672 coins. The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars.

