Nervos Network 24-Hour Volume Tops $2.77 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 8th. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $145.78 million and approximately $2.77 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,317.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,801.47 or 0.05942105 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000264 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002464 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00017637 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.10 or 0.00204823 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.16 or 0.00587662 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.51 or 0.00611904 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00070341 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004300 BTC.

About Nervos Network

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.