nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.30–$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $401.00 million-$403.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $398.78 million.nCino also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.09–$0.08 EPS.

NASDAQ NCNO traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.32. 534,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,674. nCino has a one year low of $23.94 and a one year high of $79.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. nCino had a negative net margin of 21.30% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $94.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. nCino’s quarterly revenue was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that nCino will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCNO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of nCino from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of nCino from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of nCino from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.78.

In related news, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 1,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $72,556.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,255 shares in the company, valued at $9,958,765.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 9,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $425,348.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 920,989 shares in the company, valued at $40,182,750.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,487 shares of company stock valued at $7,333,455 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in nCino by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in nCino in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Allstate Corp raised its position in nCino by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 9,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in nCino by 47.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in nCino by 3.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

