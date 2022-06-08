Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $264.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) to announce $264.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Navient’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $260.00 million to $269.00 million. Navient reported sales of $295.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Navient will report full-year sales of $1.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $981.50 million, with estimates ranging from $883.00 million to $1.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Navient.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. Navient had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $276.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Navient’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NAVI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point cut shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

In other Navient news, major shareholder Newbury Investors Llc bought 315,408 shares of Navient stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.13 per share, with a total value of $5,402,939.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Navient during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navient during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Navient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Navient during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

NAVI stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,552. The company has a quick ratio of 19.55, a current ratio of 19.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.65. Navient has a 12 month low of $14.43 and a 12 month high of $23.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.34%.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

