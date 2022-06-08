National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.38-4.48 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50. National Health Investors also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.32-$4.42 EPS.

Shares of National Health Investors stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.16. The company had a trading volume of 4,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,034. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 23.40 and a quick ratio of 23.40. National Health Investors has a 1-year low of $50.22 and a 1-year high of $69.23.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $71.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.06 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 29.35%. The company’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that National Health Investors will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 195.65%.

NHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.40.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 191.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 29.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

