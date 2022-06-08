Name Changing Token Tops One Day Volume of $122,319.00 (NCT)

Name Changing Token (NCT) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 8th. During the last week, Name Changing Token has traded flat against the dollar. One Name Changing Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0802 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Name Changing Token has a market capitalization of $3.16 million and $122,319.00 worth of Name Changing Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,326.95 or 1.00017996 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003300 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003297 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002010 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Name Changing Token Profile

NCT is a coin. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2021. Name Changing Token’s total supply is 39,442,343 coins. Name Changing Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Name Changing Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Changing Token directly using U.S. dollars.

