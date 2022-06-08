Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.50.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on COOP. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.
In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $2,139,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,094,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,913,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:COOP traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $44.38. 433,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,300. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.40. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52-week low of $31.79 and a 52-week high of $52.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.68 and a 200-day moving average of $43.96.
Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.19. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 48.79% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $625.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.
Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.
