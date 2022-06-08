Moonriver Trading Down 11.5% Over Last 7 Days (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 8th. One Moonriver coin can now be purchased for approximately $20.16 or 0.00066663 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Moonriver has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar. Moonriver has a total market capitalization of $93.55 million and $10.68 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 45.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.22 or 0.00195831 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003305 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002090 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $127.22 or 0.00420706 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00029865 BTC.

About Moonriver

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,358,017 coins and its circulating supply is 4,640,714 coins. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Moonriver Coin Trading

