Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $272.45 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) will announce $272.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $241.68 million to $300.00 million. Moelis & Company posted sales of $360.91 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moelis & Company will report full-year sales of $1.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Moelis & Company.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.16. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 89.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Moelis & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.43.

In related news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $329,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 101.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MC traded down $1.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.94. 17,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,009. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.86. Moelis & Company has a 52-week low of $39.94 and a 52-week high of $77.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.45%.

About Moelis & Company (Get Rating)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Moelis & Company (MC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.