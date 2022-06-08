MML Investors Services LLC Has $10.49 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

MML Investors Services LLC cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) by 46.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 110,274 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $10,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITB. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 9,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:ITB opened at $60.89 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a twelve month low of $31.19 and a twelve month high of $46.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.59.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

