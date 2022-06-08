MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 8,301 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,817 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 8,301 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $7,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COP. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,008,903 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $548,643,000 after buying an additional 165,817 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,799,169 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $121,930,000 after buying an additional 51,465 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 18.0% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 7,584 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 33.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 950,247 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $61,826,000 after purchasing an additional 238,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 15.2% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 269,043 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $18,234,000 after purchasing an additional 35,598 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COP stock opened at $122.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $51.41 and a 12 month high of $122.71. The firm has a market cap of $158.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.70.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 15.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 666,002 shares in the company, valued at $68,151,984.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.04.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

