Mirabella Financial Services LLP Makes New $305,000 Investment in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Smartsheet by 3,130.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Smartsheet by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

SMAR opened at $40.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.84 and a beta of 1.59. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $33.25 and a twelve month high of $85.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.91.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 29.45%. The company had revenue of $157.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.81.

In related news, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 1,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $100,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew S. Mcilwain bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.62 per share, for a total transaction of $496,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,703 shares of company stock worth $1,301,076. Corporate insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

