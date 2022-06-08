Midnight Sun Mining (CVE:MMA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.16

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (CVE:MMA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 22201 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The stock has a market cap of C$18.08 million and a P/E ratio of -10.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.24. The company has a current ratio of 15.72, a quick ratio of 15.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

About Midnight Sun Mining (CVE:MMA)

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Africa. The company primarily explores for copper, cobalt, and gold deposits. It has 60% interest in the Solwezi licenses covering an area of approximately 506 square kilometers in the Zambian Copperbelt located in northwest of Lusaka, Zambia.

