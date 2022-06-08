MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 10,699 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 115,356 shares.The stock last traded at $95.00 and had previously closed at $98.13.

MGPI has been the topic of several research reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on MGP Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MGP Ingredients in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.50.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.13.

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.73. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $195.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.45%.

In other MGP Ingredients news, insider Michele Lux bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.36 per share, for a total transaction of $386,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David E. Dykstra sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $221,825.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,463.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,656 shares of company stock valued at $1,772,679 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 38.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 44,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 12,361 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in MGP Ingredients in the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in MGP Ingredients by 24.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MGP Ingredients in the first quarter worth approximately $7,369,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in MGP Ingredients by 156.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

