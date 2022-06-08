M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $222.59.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MGPUF shares. AlphaValue upgraded M&G to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of M&G in a report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on M&G from GBX 270 ($3.38) to GBX 280 ($3.51) in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded M&G from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 215 ($2.69) to GBX 250 ($3.13) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 226 ($2.83) price target (up previously from GBX 217 ($2.72)) on shares of M&G in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

Shares of M&G stock remained flat at $$2.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.74. M&G has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $3.54.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

