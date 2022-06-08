M&G plc (LON:MNG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

M&G plc (LON:MNG – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 236.71 ($2.97).

A number of research firms have commented on MNG. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 237 ($2.97) price objective on shares of M&G in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of M&G from GBX 240 ($3.01) to GBX 230 ($2.88) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of M&G from GBX 217 ($2.72) to GBX 226 ($2.83) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.88) price target on shares of M&G in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of M&G in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

MNG stock traded down GBX 0.77 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 216.73 ($2.72). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,469,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,913,318. The stock has a market cap of £5.57 billion and a PE ratio of 67.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.80. M&G has a fifty-two week low of GBX 168.69 ($2.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 249.10 ($3.12). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 214.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 209.29.

In other M&G news, insider John W. Foley sold 23,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.69), for a total value of £51,213 ($64,176.69).

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

