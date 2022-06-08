MDxHealth (OTCMKTS:MXDHF) Trading Down 42.3%

MDxHealth SA (OTCMKTS:MXDHF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 42.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.60. Approximately 967 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $1.04.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average of $1.05.

About MDxHealth (OTCMKTS:MXDHF)

MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Poland, Italy, rest of European Union, and internationally. Its novel prostate cancer genomic testing solutions are SelectMDx, a non-invasive urine test; and ConfirmMDx, an epigenetic test, which provide physicians with a clinical pathway to identify clinically prostate cancer while minimizing the use of invasive procedures that are prone to complications.

