MDxHealth (OTCMKTS:MXDHF) Trading Down 42.3%

MDxHealth SA (OTCMKTS:MXDHF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 42.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.60. Approximately 967 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $1.04.
The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average of $1.05.
About MDxHealth (OTCMKTS:MXDHF)
