MD Financial Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

MD Financial Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 49.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,345 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 84,038 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 19,341 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 14,490 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 10,784 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,933 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $13.74 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.68. The stock has a market cap of $55.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.17. Ford Motor has a one year low of $12.07 and a one year high of $25.87.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

F has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ford Motor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Benchmark dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ford Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

In other Ford Motor news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 267,697 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $4,499,986.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $214,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,947,494 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,792,839.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

