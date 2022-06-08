MD Financial Management Inc. Has $1.87 Million Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

MD Financial Management Inc. decreased its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,747 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,875 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PHM. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $765,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in PulteGroup by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,397,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on PHM shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on PulteGroup from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays lowered PulteGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on PulteGroup from $66.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on PulteGroup from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.42.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $45.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.32. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.61 and a 12 month high of $58.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.32.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 14.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 7.35%.

About PulteGroup (Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.