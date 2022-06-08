MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $19,574.00

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 8th. MAX Exchange Token has a total market cap of $1.10 million and $19,574.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00001109 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MAX Exchange Token alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,230.68 or 0.99919895 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00029043 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.15 or 0.00192210 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00082402 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.40 or 0.00113708 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.84 or 0.00184561 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003215 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004328 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000200 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003240 BTC.

About MAX Exchange Token

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,271,283 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAX Exchange Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAX Exchange Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MAX Exchange Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAX Exchange Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.