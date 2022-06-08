Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Shares Sold by London Co. of Virginia

London Co. of Virginia decreased its stake in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 358,886 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 20,699 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in Matson were worth $32,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MATX. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Matson by 0.6% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,348,688 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $350,983,000 after acquiring an additional 26,464 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Matson by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,165,940 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $195,000,000 after acquiring an additional 9,892 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Matson by 5,981.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,903,751 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $171,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,447 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Matson by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,477,346 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $133,005,000 after acquiring an additional 77,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Matson by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 632,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $51,080,000 after acquiring an additional 19,847 shares in the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Matson news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.18, for a total transaction of $41,599.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.86, for a total transaction of $454,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,332,489.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,526 shares of company stock worth $1,571,635. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MATX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Matson from $98.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

Shares of MATX stock opened at $94.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Matson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $125.34.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shipping company reported $8.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.13 by $0.10. Matson had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 26.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.31%.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

