Marlin (POND) 24 Hour Volume Tops $16.48 Million

Marlin (POND) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. Marlin has a market cap of $44.09 million and approximately $16.48 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Marlin coin can now be bought for about $0.0113 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Marlin has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.66 or 0.00231189 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003317 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $125.65 or 0.00416997 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00029878 BTC.

Marlin Profile

Marlin’s launch date was December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 5,033,753,055 coins and its circulating supply is 3,906,753,055 coins. The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Buying and Selling Marlin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marlin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

