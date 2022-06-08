Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Price Target Cut to GBX 198

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 215 ($2.69) to GBX 198 ($2.48) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MAKSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 185 ($2.32) to GBX 165 ($2.07) in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 205 ($2.57) to GBX 180 ($2.26) in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marks and Spencer Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.85.

Shares of MAKSY traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.78. 19,681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,098. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $7.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.93.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

