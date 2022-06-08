Mark H. Lawrence Sells 5,868 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Stock

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) CFO Mark H. Lawrence sold 5,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total value of $275,972.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,692.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock traded down $1.31 on Wednesday, reaching $46.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,219. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.23. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.40 and a 52-week high of $62.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $604.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.70 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 5.28%. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.04%.

NUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nu Skin Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.60.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 216.9% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

