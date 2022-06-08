Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQC) Shares Sold by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. trimmed its holdings in Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQC – Get Rating) by 82.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,817 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.’s holdings in Maquia Capital Acquisition were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Maquia Capital Acquisition by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,871 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,255,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $601,000.

Maquia Capital Acquisition stock opened at $10.19 on Wednesday. Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $11.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.10.

Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on technology-focused middle market and emerging growth companies in North America.

